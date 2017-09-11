Gov. Cooper: 'We're not out of the woods yet' - | WBTV Charlotte

Gov. Cooper: 'We're not out of the woods yet'

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) -

Gov. Roy Cooper held an update Monday in regards to Irma, which was downgraded to a tropical storm around 8 a.m.

"The forecast and expected impacts to North Carolina remain relatively unchanged," Cooper said Monday. "We're not out of the woods yet, and we don't want any surprises."

Cooper said the state emergency center will remain activated until the storm has passed the state. Troops will remain positioned in Charlotte and Asheville. 

Five shelters are open across the state for Florida evacuees, including in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. Those looking for shelters can call 211 for more information. 

Cooper reminded residents that Irma can change track, pointing back to Hurrican Matthew and the unexpected significance that it caused. The state has potential to see natural disasters, Cooper said, "and we need to be ready."

Emergency management is still on a level 1 activation. 

Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday.

The state of emergency remains in effect for North Carolina, Cooper and state officials said during a noon press conference Friday regarding the state's preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma. 

The governor wants residents to also be prepared with emergency kits and planned emergency routes. Readync.org will have emergency management information, storm preparation information and information on state roads as updates come in. 

