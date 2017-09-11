Cooper to hold press conference on Irma

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to hold a press conference Monday in regards to Irma, which was downgraded to a tropical storm around 8 a.m.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE (Expected to start at 10 a.m.)

RELATED: TRACKING IRMA: Irma downgrades to a Tropical Storm

Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday.

The state of emergency remains in effect for North Carolina, Cooper and state officials said during a noon press conference Friday regarding the state's preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency for NC ahead of Irma

"We still need to be prepared," Cooper said Friday, adding that emergency crews will continue to be ready for whatever the storm may deliver. "The State of emergency is still in effect and will remain so until the storm has passed," Cooper said, acknowledging that the storm can affect any part of the state.

Emergency crews said they were prepared to engage in "mass sheltering and feeding operations."

The governor wants residents to also be prepared with emergency kits and planned emergency routes. Readync.org will have emergency management information, storm preparation information and information on state roads as updates come in.

LATEST: Now a tropical storm, Irma hits Florida with wind, flooding

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.