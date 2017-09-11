Wind gusts of 40 mph due in Charlotte as Irma moves inland Monday

Emergency crews said they were prepared to engage in "mass sheltering and feeding operations."More >>
Emergency crews said they were prepared to engage in "mass sheltering and feeding operations."More >>
The fair, held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center at 4751 Highway 49 North in Concord, will resume normal hours on Tuesday.More >>
The fair, held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center at 4751 Highway 49 North in Concord, will resume normal hours on Tuesday.More >>
HomeTown Heroes is a non-profit, made up of law enforcement officers – Union, Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties. They adopt kids with cancer.More >>
HomeTown Heroes is a non-profit, made up of law enforcement officers – Union, Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties. They adopt kids with cancer.More >>
A wind advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday, with forecasters predicting winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Early Monday, the winds were still in the 20 mph range.More >>
A wind advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday, with forecasters predicting winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Early Monday, the winds were still in the 20 mph range.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>