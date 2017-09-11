Wind gusts of 40 mph due in Charlotte as Irma moves inland Monday

Here’s what winds can do. (Credit: National Oceanic and atmospheric Administration)

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph Monday and early Tuesday could bring down trees in the Charlotte area. (Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of Pedro Portal)

Charlotte is poised to get strong wind and rain later Monday, as Irma continues to head inland.

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday, with forecasters predicting winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Early Monday, the winds were still in the 20 mph range.

Flood warnings in the region are not part of the forecast. The chance of rain Monday is 80 percent.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” warns the National Weather Service. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result...Winds this strong can make driving difficult...especially for high profile vehicles.”

Charlotte is expected to get rain associated with Irma midday, with waves of rain blowing in later. Most of the heavier rains will come through Charlotte Monday evening and after midnight Tuesday.

Forecasters are warning the region to be prepared for falling trees and downed power lines in the afternoon and late evening. Scattered power outages are possible. “Strong winds will combine with increasingly saturated soils to bring down some trees,” says the National Weather Service.

Here’s what Carolinians could expect, from bad to worse, from Irma’s high winds, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

25 to 31 mph: Wind starts to whistle through overhead wires.

32 to 38 mph: Trees in motion and at risk of falling in saturated soil conditions. Power lines at risk from trees and debris. People may start to have trouble walking.

39 to 46 mph: Cars veer. Small limbs break, fallen tree threat magnifies. Buildings and power lines could sustain minor damage.

Weather forecasters say the Charlotte area is wedged between the Tropical Cyclone conditions associated with Irma and a high pressure system to the northeast.

