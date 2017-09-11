WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds 9/11 ceremony at White House

President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first 9/11 ceremony while in office on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The AP says Trump will observe a moment of silence at the White House for the thousands of people who lost their lives during the terrorist attack at New York's World Trade Center in 2001.

WATCH LIVE: The commemoration is expected to start around 8:40 a.m.

The event is expected to begin around the time that the first plane struck one of the Twin Towers, the AP reported.

