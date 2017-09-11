President Trump holds 9/11 ceremony at White House - | WBTV Charlotte

President Trump holds 9/11 ceremony at White House

President Donald Trump held his first 9/11 ceremony while in office on Monday.

Trump observed a moment of silence at the White House for the thousands of people who lost their lives during the terrorist attack at New York's World Trade Center in 2001.

The event started around the time that the first plane struck one of the Twin Towers, the AP reported.

