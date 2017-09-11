Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins found dead in hotel freezer

President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first 9/11 ceremony while in office on Monday, according to the Associated Press.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first 9/11 ceremony while in office on Monday, according to the Associated Press.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
Hotel employees found the body of a missing 19-year-old Chicago woman Sunday inside a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
Hotel employees found the body of a missing 19-year-old Chicago woman Sunday inside a suburban hotel's freezer.More >>
Duke Energy is expected to send hundreds of workers to portions of the Carolinas on Monday to prepare for the possibility of power outages following Hurricane Irma.More >>
Duke Energy is expected to send hundreds of workers to portions of the Carolinas on Monday to prepare for the possibility of power outages following Hurricane Irma.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down two to three lanes on I-85 southbound at mile marker 39. MEDIC said the incident occurred near Statesville Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down two to three lanes on I-85 southbound at mile marker 39. MEDIC said the incident occurred near Statesville Road.More >>