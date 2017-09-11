Nearly 500 Duke Energy workers deployed to western NC, Upstate SC

Duke Energy is expected to send hundreds of workers to portions of the Carolinas on Monday to prepare for the possibility of power outages following Hurricane Irma.

Due to the possibility of heavy winds and rainfall that may hit the area following Hurricane Irma's wrath on Florida and Georgia, Duke Energy is sending nearly 500 employees to Western North Carolina and the Upstate area of South Carolina to restore potential power outages.

Once the outages are repaired in the Carolinas, Duke Energy plans to send some of their crews to Florida, according to a press release.

Duke Energy released this statement:

"The ability to share resources across our states is a key strength for Duke Energy and our customers as we can quickly bolster resources where they are needed the most."

Crews are asking the public to stay away from power lines that are sagging or may have fallen, which should be considered to be active and energized.

If you experience any outages, you're asked to call 800-769-3766. Please do not call 911 unless it's an emergency.

