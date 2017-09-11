Nearly 500 Duke Energy workers deployed to western NC, Upstate SC

Duke Energy is expected to send hundreds of workers to portions of the Carolinas on Monday to prepare for the possibility of power outages following Hurricane Irma.More >>
Duke Energy is expected to send hundreds of workers to portions of the Carolinas on Monday to prepare for the possibility of power outages following Hurricane Irma.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down two to three lanes on I-85 southbound at mile marker 39. MEDIC said the incident occurred near Statesville Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down two to three lanes on I-85 southbound at mile marker 39. MEDIC said the incident occurred near Statesville Road.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
On the current forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula through Monday morning.More >>
On the current forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula through Monday morning.More >>
Church of God state youth director Matt Propes says they have 100 evacuees staying on the grounds who are all very uncertain about their lives back home.More >>
Church of God state youth director Matt Propes says they have 100 evacuees staying on the grounds who are all very uncertain about their lives back home.More >>