NEW: Irma weakens to Category 1 hurricane

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. We're talking a lot about Hurricane Irma this morning. We have all the new information about the hurricane so make sure to turn on WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. when you wake up. We're your best source for knowing how Hurricane Irma is going to impact our area.

Key points to know now:

*Irma weakened to a category 1 hurricane within the last two hours.

*Eye of the storm hitting Tampa, Fla. area now.

*Maximum winds 85 mph.

*As many as four million in Florida said to be without power.

Irma will continue pushing NW through Florida then into Georgia. Even though North and South Carolina aren't in the storm's direct path, we will still see rain and you'll notice the stronger winds. We just finished meeting with Meteorologists Al Conklin and Chris Larson who explained what to expect. It is a First Alert Day today so make sure you're watching for what to expect in your neighborhood.

VIDEO ALERT: Southern Florida and the Keys were hit hard by Irma. Remember, it was a category 4 storm when it made landfall there. That will do serious damage so this morning we're fully expecting to see video of the damage left behind. Kristen Miranda is watching for the first pictures coming in now. We'll be regularly checking in with her in the Alert Center for those images and breaking updates.

TEAM COVERAGE: Ben Williamson, Micah Smith, David Whisenant and Sarah-Blake Morgan are in the field this morning too. Duke Energy is going to be deploying workers to western North Carolina and the upstate of South Carolina in case power outages happen there. Plus, we're checking in with the shelters in the Charlotte area that have opened for evacuees who fled from Irma's path.

There is so much to cover, including local news outside of Irma that has developed from overnight. Tune in now!

Christine