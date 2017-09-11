TRACKING IRMA: Irma downgrades to a Tropical Storm

8:00 A.M. UPDATE -

Location...29.5N 82.9W

About 30 miles, 50 kilometers NNE of Cedar Key, Florida

About 105 miles, 170 kilometers NNW of Tampa, Florida

Maximum sustained winds -70 MPH, 110 KM/H

Present movement...NNW or 340 degrees at 18 MPH...30 KM/H

Minimum central pressure - 970 MB...28.64 inches

Irma has now weakened to a Tropical Storm, but is still producing wind gusts that are near hurricane force.

5 A.M. UPDATE -

Location - 28.9N, 82.6W

About 35 miles, 55 kilometers ESE of Cedar Key, Florida

About 66 miles, 100 kilometers north of Tampa, Florida

Maximum sustained winds - 75 mph, 120 km/h

Present movement - NNW or 340 degrees at 18 mph, 30 km/h

Minimum central pressure - 965, 28.50 inches

The latest coming in from the National Hurricane Center shows that Irma has continued to weaken. With max sustained winds of 75 mph, Irma is a weak Category 1 hurricane. Still, Irma’s tropical storm winds extend hundreds of miles out from the center.

For the Carolinas, we should expect rainy and windy conditions as the storm deteriorates during the afternoon and evening hours Monday. Irma should be downgraded to a tropical storm as the storm tracks into Georgia Monday afternoon.

We will likely see sustained winds in the range of 30 to 35 mph during the evening hours of Monday. The intensity of the rainfall will also be ramping up during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday. Computer guidance suggests that the Charlotte metro will likely pick up between an inch and two inches of rain. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Charlotte area until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Areas to the west of Charlotte, including Shelby and Cleveland County, are under a High Wind Warning.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

2 A.M. UPDATE -

Location - 28.2N, 82.2W

About 20 miles...30 kilometers NW of Lakeland, Florida

About 25 miles, 40 kilometers NE of Tampa, Florida

Maximum sustained winds - 85 mph, 135 km/h

Present movement - NNW or 345 degrees at 15 mph, 24 km/h

Minimum central pressure - 960 mb, 28.35 inches

We continue to track Hurricane Irma. The storm made landfall Sunday morning at Cudjoe Key and then a second landfall on Marco Island, Florida Sunday afternoon. As of Monday morning, Irma was being classified as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph. Irma will continue to move up north Monday, just inland from the west coast of Florida and will pound them with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Irma will then move up north later on Monday and weaken below hurricane strength in southeast Georgia Monday night.

What does that mean for us?

Most models hold off on rain for the WBTV viewing area until the second half of Monday. Things will start to go downhill during the afternoon hours Monday. Rain will pick up through the afternoon and evening Monday and will last into the night - becoming heavy at times.

As for the winds, those will also begin to pick up Monday afternoon. We could see winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph at times. We are under a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the storm will be a thing of the past. In the meantime, stay safe and stay tuned to WBTV on air and online. Make sure you have the WBTV weather app so you can have the latest weather information.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

