TRACKING IRMA: Hurricane downgrades to Cat 1, Wind Advisory issued for Charlotte area

Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.More >>
On the current forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula through Monday morning.More >>
On the current forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula through Monday morning.More >>
Church of God state youth director Matt Propes says they have 100 evacuees staying on the grounds who are all very uncertain about their lives back home.More >>
Church of God state youth director Matt Propes says they have 100 evacuees staying on the grounds who are all very uncertain about their lives back home.More >>
The district made the announcement Sunday afternoon, citing the dangerous winds and possible downed power lines in the forecast.More >>
The district made the announcement Sunday afternoon, citing the dangerous winds and possible downed power lines in the forecast.More >>
Wednesday was the last time the father spoke with his son - just hours before Hurricane Irma decimated the island of St. Maarten.More >>
Wednesday was the last time the father spoke with his son - just hours before Hurricane Irma decimated the island of St. Maarten.More >>