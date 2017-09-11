TRACKING IRMA: Hurricane downgrades to Cat 1, Wind Advisory issued for Charlotte area

2 A.M. UPDATE -

Location - 28.2N, 82.2W

About 20 miles...30 kilometers NW of Lakeland, Florida

About 25 miles, 40 kilometers NE of Tampa, Florida

Maximum sustained winds - 85 mph, 135 km/h

Present movement - NNW or 345 degrees at 15 mph, 24 km/h

Minimum central pressure - 960 mb, 28.35 inches

We continue to track Hurricane Irma. The storm made landfall Sunday morning at Cudjoe Key and then a second landfall on Marco Island, Florida Sunday afternoon. As of Monday morning, Irma was being classified as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph. Irma will continue to move up north Monday, just inland from the west coast of Florida and will pound them with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Irma will then move up north later on Monday and weaken below hurricane strength in southeast Georgia Monday night.

What does that mean for us?

Most models hold off on rain for the WBTV viewing area until the second half of Monday. Things will start to go downhill during the afternoon hours Monday. Rain will pick up through the afternoon and evening Monday and will last into the night - becoming heavy at times.

As for the winds, those will also begin to pick up Monday afternoon. We could see winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph at times. We are under a Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the storm will be a thing of the past. In the meantime, stay safe and stay tuned to WBTV on air and online. Make sure you have the WBTV weather app so you can have the latest weather information.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

