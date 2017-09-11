Police: Man armed with gun at Huntersville hospital killed in officer-involved shooting

Several on duty officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed with a gun at a hospital in Huntersville Sunday night.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the man allegedly fired multiple shots around 11:40 p.m. near the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road.

While searching the area, police say they "encountered the man still armed with the gun." Officers said an encounter ensued and multiple shots were fired because they felt "threatened by the man's actions."

The man was pronounced dead on scene, Huntersville police say. The man's name has not been released.

The hospital was temporarily blocked off late Sunday night, but the hospital has since reopened.On the scene, there was a large police presence and people were not being allowed into or out of the hospital for a short time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officers who were involved were placed on administrative leave following the outcome of the investigation.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

