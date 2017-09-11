Police: Armed man opens fire inside Huntersville hospital, killed in officer-involved shooting

Several on duty officers shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed with a gun inside a Huntersville hospital Sunday night.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, the man allegedly fired multiple shots around 11:40 p.m. inside the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road.

The man then disappeared in a corridor and police began a manhunt.

While searching the area, police say they "encountered the man still armed with the gun." Officers said an encounter ensued and multiple shots were fired because they felt "threatened by the man's actions."

The man was pronounced dead on scene, Huntersville police say. The man's name has not been released.

The hospital was temporarily blocked off late Sunday night, but the hospital has since reopened. On the scene, there was a large police presence and people were not being allowed into or out of the hospital for a short time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations will conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officers who were involved were placed on administrative leave following the outcome of the investigation.

Novant Health tweeted this statement Monday morning:

We are thankful for the quick response of the @hpdnc who came to ensure the safety of our patients & team members. (4/5) — Novant Health (@NovantHealth) September 11, 2017

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

