Hospital in Huntersville temporarily blocked off

Police in Huntersville temporarily blocked off a hospital late Sunday night, but the hospital has since reopened.

Huntersville Police responded to the Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center along the 10030-block of Gilead Road Sunday night.

On the scene, there was a large police presence and people were not being allowed into or out of the hospital for a short time. MEDIC said they responded to the hospital for a reported gunshot wound.

WBTV is working to gather more information about the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.