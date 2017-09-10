NC dad who had not heard from disabled son on St. Maarten gets good news

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County man’s teenage son has been trapped in St. Maarten and the dad hadn’t been able to get in touch with him since before Hurricane Irma.

Daniel Cohen of Newton Grove said he was worried sick about his teenage son Zachary Cohen, who has cerebral palsy.

Wednesday was the last time Cohen spoke with his son - just hours before Hurricane Irma decimated the island of St. Maarten.

Zachary Cohen, 17, lived in Newton Grove and went to Johnston High School until just a few months ago.

Zachary Cohen has spent the last several months living in St. Maarten with his Dutch mother, Brigette Van den Bosch, helping her run her restaurant named Harry’s Place in Simpson Bay.

On Sunday morning the father got some good news in a call from the U.S. Department of State.

Daniel Cohen says the U.S. military sent planes to St. Marteen and he has received word that his son is boarding a military plane.

Until late Sunday afternoon, Cohen did not know where his son was headed, but since learned Zachary will be landing in Puerto Rico after leaving St. Maarten.

Cohen is in touch with his ex-wife’s brother, who says the family lost everything in the storm. Daniel is praying his son will soon be back home with him in North Carolina.