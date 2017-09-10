RCCC Cosmetology Center moving to new location

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will move the cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring programs in Kannapolis to a new location as part of the City’s Downtown Revitalization.

The current location at 120 West Avenue, is a key site in the City of Kannapolis’ plans to bring a new stadium to downtown Kannapolis. In order for the City to move forward with those plans, the College needs to relocate. The new location in the shopping center located at 489 Cannon Boulevard.

The College will continue to offer classes and services to clients at the 120 West Avenue site until the move.

“When the College moved downtown to 120 West Avenue in summer 2015, we did not anticipate needing to relocate this soon. However, we are extremely supportive of the City’s efforts to revitalize downtown Kannapolis and stimulate economic growth and development. Additionally, the City is committed to make us whole by providing comparable space that is ultimately a better fit for us,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

The College plans to begin offering classes and seeing clients at the new location for the fall 2018 semester in August 2018.

“We appreciate Dr. Carol Spalding and her staff working with us to ensure we are able to move forward with our Downtown Revitalization Project. Our strong partnership is invaluable,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant.

The new location will provide improvements for the College. For instance, the cosmetology program is now housed on two different floors, making teaching arrangements and oversite challenging.

“This opportunity is a good move for the College. The new site’s footprint will be an even better match for our program needs. It was important to the College for the lease with the City to be the same terms and conditions and honor the financial commitment approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees. “I am pleased that this will be a new 20-year lease with those same terms and conditions.”

The City of Kannapolis is even looking to adjust the CK Rider bus route to make sure that clients and students can easily access the new campus location.

“We take pride in our ability to be a nimble and flexible partner in the community, and we are committed to being a catalyst for change in the region. We believe that this move will be a win-win for both the College and the City of Kannapolis,” said Spalding.

Also, as part of the City’s ongoing revitalization efforts, they will landscape the parking lot and the area around the former shopping center.

“Another big benefit to us is that our clients and students won’t be affected by all of the changes and the construction that the City will undergo in the next couple of years,” said Spalding.

The College’s cosmetology program is one of the largest and most successful in the state.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to locate the entire program on a single level and provide a more efficient learning space for all of our students,” said Wanda Pressley-Altman, chair of the Cosmetology program. “We teach everything there is to teach about beauty, including all things hair, skin and nails. We also teach introduction to small business management and sociology to round out the degree.”

The cosmetology curriculum is designed to provide competency-based knowledge, scientific and artistic principles, and hands-on fundamentals associated with the cosmetology industry. The curriculum provides a simulated salon environment which enables students to develop manipulative skills.

“We want to retain the store front operation as part of the realistic job experience for students,” said Spalding.

The new location will continue to offer the College’s cosmetology, manicuring and esthetic programs, as well as other classes such as nurse aide and resume and interview support services for those looking for work.

“I do think that this new location will be the best cosmetology space we’ve ever had,” said Short.

The new lease that continues through 2038 will be finalized soon.

For additional information about cosmetology, manicuring and esthetic services, please call 704-792-9788. A full list of the current services offered, along with pricing information can be found at www.rccc.edu/cos.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College has eight-week fall courses beginning October 18, 2017, and spring classes will begin January 8, 2018.

