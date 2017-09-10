Brad Paisley to perform at zMAX Dragway in October

From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Before drivers battle in the afternoon sun during the Oct. 8 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, stars will shine the night before at zMAX Dragway when award-winning country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer Brad Paisley lights up zMAX Dragway with a spectacular pre-race concert.

Paisley revs up his involvement in America’s most high-octane sport with a rocking salute to race fans with hometown hero Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour.

While Paisley and Earnhardt are prominent models of success in their chosen fields, fans who attend this year’s Bank of America 500 will win big as well.

Paisley’s concert is open exclusively to Bank of America 500 ticketholders. As an added incentive, fans who buy two adult tickets to this year’s Bank of America 500 – Earnhardt’s final Charlotte Motor Speedway start as a full-time driver – will receive concert admission and a commemorative Earnhardt bobblehead while supplies last. Tickets are available as a two-pack for $88.

Kids 13 and under can get into the Bank of America 500 for just $10. As a salute to Earnhardt’s final race, adult tickets are available as a two-pack for $88. For tickets, camping and upgrades, fans can call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.