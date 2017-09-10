Why they stayed: Kristen Hampton interviews cousin in Sarasota, FL ahead of Irma

It’s a question so many people ask about the ones that stayed behind. A mandatory evacuation order is in place for dozens of cities and towns across the state of Florida. Residents were ordered out, but many refused.

Sunday afternoon, just hours before Hurricane Irma is scheduled to blast the Sarasota area with 100+ mph winds, I called my cousin, Jaime Hampton, who lives there.

We videotaped the conversation on Jaime’s phone so you can hear her family’s reasoning behind the decision to stay.

