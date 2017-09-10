Why they stayed: Kristen Hampton interviews cousin in Sarasota, FL ahead of Irma

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for dozens of cities and towns across the state of Florida. Residents were ordered out, but many refused.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will move the cosmetology, esthetics and manicuring programs in Kannapolis to a new location as part of the City’s Downtown Revitalization.More >>
From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Before drivers battle in the afternoon sun during the Oct. 8 Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, stars will shine the night before at zMAX Dragway when award-winning country music singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer Brad Paisley lights up zMAX Dragway with a spectacular pre-race concert.More >>
The district made the announcement Sunday afternoon, citing the dangerous winds and possible downed power lines in the forecast.More >>
When the Governor ordered some evacuations, the College of Charleston students all left campus, but some of them had nowhere safe to go.More >>
