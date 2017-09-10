Why they stayed: Kristen Hampton interviews cousin in Sarasota, - | WBTV Charlotte

Why they stayed: Kristen Hampton interviews cousin in Sarasota, FL ahead of Irma

By Kristen Hampton, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jamie Hampton Jamie Hampton
SARASOTA, FL (WBTV) -

It’s a question so many people ask about the ones that stayed behind. A mandatory evacuation order is in place for dozens of cities and towns across the state of Florida. Residents were ordered out, but many refused. 

Sunday afternoon, just hours before Hurricane Irma is scheduled to blast the Sarasota area with 100+ mph winds, I called my cousin, Jaime Hampton, who lives there. 

We videotaped the conversation on Jaime’s phone so you can hear her family’s reasoning behind the decision to stay. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly