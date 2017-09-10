York County & Chesterfield schools closed, Lancaster on half day Monday due to Irma

York County and Chesterfield County schools will be closed Monday due to the threat of severe weather caused by Hurricane Irma.

The districts made the announced Sunday afternoon, stating that schools in Chesterfield County, Clover, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and York would be closed.

"All school and district activities and events that were scheduled for Monday are canceled," Rock Hill School officials posted on Facebook. "District officials will continue to monitor conditions and consult with emergency preparedness officials in our decision-making process."

Clover, Fort Mill, and York schools made the announcement via Twitter.

Lancaster County Schools will be operating on a half day Monday. The district made the announcement Sunday afternoon, citing the dangerous winds and possible downed power lines in the forecast.

“We don’t want our buses, students or parents on the roads during that type of weather,” said Lancaster County School District superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps.

Elementary schools in Lancaster County will dismiss at 10:30 a.m., middle schools at 11:15 a.m., and high schools at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.