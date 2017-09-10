Local schools closing ahead of Irma's arrival, citing concerns over buses on road

Lancaster, Chesterfield, Chester and York County schools will be closed Monday due to the threat of severe weather caused by Hurricane Irma.

The districts made the announced Sunday afternoon, stating that schools in Chesterfield County, Clover, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, and York would be closed.

"All school and district activities and events that were scheduled for Monday are canceled," Rock Hill School officials posted on Facebook. "District officials will continue to monitor conditions and consult with emergency preparedness officials in our decision-making process."

FULL LIST: Click here for a full list of school closings

Clover, Fort Mill, and York schools made the announcement via Twitter.

Lancaster County Schools initially said it would be operating on a half day Monday, citing the dangerous winds and possible downed power lines in the forecast. The school district later updated that it would be closed for the entire day Monday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.