Flames quickly knocked down at apartment fire in east Charlotte

At least one unit was damaged in an apartment fire in southeast Charlotte Sunday.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at the Sailboat Bay Apartments on the 5500 block of Albemarle Road. Firefighters reported smoke showing from a unit upon arrival.

Crews were able to quickly knock the fire out. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on damage estimates or if anyone was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

