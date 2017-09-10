Police: No shots fired at Concord Mills, social media 'irresponsible'

There was no evidence of gunshots being fired at Concord Mills Saturday night, though social media suggested otherwise, police say.

Officers received a shots fired call at Concord Mills in the 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard Saturday night.

According to the Concord Police Department, a "large group of juveniles and young adults engaged in disorderly conduct which became physical." The Charlotte Observer reported that there were groups of teens fighting both inside and outside the mall, near Dave & Buster’s and the AMC Concord Mills 24 movie theater.

The Observer said the incident occurred around 9:01 p.m.

Law enforcement officials and mall security "quickly" dispersed the crowd, Concord police said. Even though officers received a report that shots were fired at the mall, there was no sign that gunshots were fired and no one was shot, according to police.

Concord police released this statement Sunday:

"Absent evidence of gun violence, social media chatter suggesting last night's disorder was something more than what the evidence shows is irresponsible and needs to stop."

Several people were arrested related to altercation, according to the Observer.

If you were at the mall Saturday night and have evidence of gun violence, you're asked to "immediately" call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

