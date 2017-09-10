Several lanes shut down after person hit, killed on I-85

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, parts of the Florida Keys were already experiencing wind gusts around 100 mph, and landfall is still a few hours away.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down two to three lanes on I-85 southbound at mile marker 39. MEDIC said the incident occurred near Statesville Road.More >>
Our primary goal was not to cover the event – but the people who were affected by it.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two-story home in the 800 block of Burnley Road. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 9:12 a.m.More >>
Zach Ramsey was 15-years-old and a student at Myers Park High School when he was told he had Rhabdomyosarcoma, which is a rare cancer. It was Dec. 23, 2002.More >>
