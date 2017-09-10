Several lanes shut down after person hit, killed on I-85

Multiple lanes were shut down on Interstate 85 in northeast Charlotte after a person was struck and killed by a truck Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down two to three lanes on I-85 southbound near the Statesville Road Exit.

MEDIC said the victim was initially taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:45 p.m. The lanes are expected to reopen around 3:47 p.m, according to NCDOT. One lane is currently open, according to a WBTV photographer at the scene.

MEDIC is asking drivers to "avoid the area due to heavy police, fire and EMS presence."

The NCDOT said drivers can take a detour off of Exit 40 onto Graham Street. You can then turn right onto Jeff Adams Drive to Statesville Avenue, which then leads to I-85 southbound.

