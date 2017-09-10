Fire sparks at south Charlotte home - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire sparks at south Charlotte home

Fred Craft/WBTV Fred Craft/WBTV
Fred Craft/WBTV Fred Craft/WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was hurt in a house fire in south Charlotte Sunday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two-story home in the 800 block of Burnley Road. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 9:12 a.m.

Crews said 27 firefighters were able to control the fire within 14 minutes. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly