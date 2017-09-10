Fire sparks at south Charlotte home

No one was hurt in a house fire in south Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two-story home in the 800 block of Burnley Road. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 9:12 a.m.

Structure Fire; 822 Burnely Rd; Heavy smoke showing; 2 Story house; Station 12's area; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 10, 2017

Crews said 27 firefighters were able to control the fire within 14 minutes.

Update: Structure Fire 822 Burnley Rd; 27 FF's control fire in 14 minutes; no injuries reported; fire remains under investigation; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 10, 2017

