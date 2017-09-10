Fire damages newlyweds home day after wedding - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire damages newlyweds home day after wedding

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A fire damaged the home of newlyweds in south Charlotte Sunday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred at a two-story home in the 800 block of Burnley Road. Firefighters tweeted about the blaze around 9:12 a.m.

Crews said 27 firefighters were able to control the fire within 14 minutes. 

Family members said the couple got married around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Firefighters did not say whether the couple was displaced. 

No one was hurt in the fire. 

