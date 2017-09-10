Report of shots fired at Concord Mills mall under investigation

Concord authorities responded Saturday night to a report of shots fired at Concord Mills mall, authorities said, but it remains unclear whether there was any gunfire.

No one was hurt although authorities were clearing people from the popular mall, Concord 911 communications supervisor Bradley Cohen said.

He said a shots fired call came in at 9:01 p.m. Saturday.

There were groups of teens fighting both inside and outside the mall, near Dave & Buster’s and the AMC Concord Mills 24 movie theater, Cohen said.

Some people were arrested related to the fighting, according to Cohen.

No other information was immediately available.

But video on various social media sites showed a large police presence as people wildly speculated about what had happened.

This is a developing story.