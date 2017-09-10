Victim identified in fatal York County crash

A 47-year-old man who was killed in a crash in York County Friday morning has been identified Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on SC 72, about 3 miles south of Rock Hill.

The victim, who was identified as Stephen Price, was driving a 2006 Acura SUV when he crossed the center line, overcorrected and struck a tree.

Price died on scene, officials say.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, the autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

