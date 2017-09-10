Three adults, one child killed in York County crash

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on SC 72, about 3 miles south of Rock Hill.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on SC 72, about 3 miles south of Rock Hill.More >>
According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Church Street around 9:50 p.m.More >>
According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Church Street around 9:50 p.m.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. outside of a 7-Eleven off of Beatties Ford Road.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. outside of a 7-Eleven off of Beatties Ford Road.More >>
As of 5 a.m. Sunday, parts of the Florida Keys were already experiencing wind gusts around 100 mph, and landfall is still a few hours away.More >>
As of 5 a.m. Sunday, parts of the Florida Keys were already experiencing wind gusts around 100 mph, and landfall is still a few hours away.More >>
The weekend is expected to be beautiful – so enjoy it! We will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s for Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures.More >>
The weekend is expected to be beautiful – so enjoy it! We will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s for Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures.More >>