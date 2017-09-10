Three adults, one child killed in York County crash

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle wreck in York County Saturday night.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Church Street around 9:50 p.m.

Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old was traveling north on Church Street when the driver ran off the road, overcorrected and struck another vehicle head-on.

The 22-year-old driver was killed in the crash, troopers said. Two adults and a 5-year-old who were in the second vehicle when the crash occurred were killed.

No names have been released.

Troopers did not say whether alcohol or speed were factors in this crash.

