Person shot outside northwest Charlotte 7-Eleven

A person was shot outside of a convenience store in northwest Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred outside of a 7-Eleven off of Beatties Ford Road around 4 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital.

CMPD did not release any information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

It is unclear whether any arrests were made.

