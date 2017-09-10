Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 4 before making landfall

5 A.M. UPDATE -

Location - 24.1N 81.5W

About 40 miles...65 kilometers SSE of Key West, Florida

About 175 miles...225 kilometers S of Naples, Florida

Maximum Sustained winds - 130 mph...215 km/h

Present movement - Northwest or 325 degrees at 8 mph...13 km/h

Minimum central pressure - 928 MB...27.41 inches

Irma strengthened again overnight, and increased back to a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 130 mph. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, parts of the Florida Keys were already experiencing wind gusts around 100 mph, and landfall is still a few hours away.

As of now, no additional strengthening is forecast prior to the storm's landfall within the next couple of hours. However, Hurricane Irma may not weaken again until Sunday evening.

The current track of Irma keeps the center of the storm along or just off-shore the Gulf Coast of Florida as it travels north, parallel to the coast. If this forecast verifies, this will be a worst-case scenario for the western parts of the Florida coast, as the entire coastline would remain in the front right quadrant of the storm to the northeast of the eye, where winds are most severe.

Beyond Florida, the forecast cone of uncertainty has continued to shift ever so slightly west, now through south Georgia then Alabama as a weakening Tropical Storm. So with that, we've continued to nudge our local forecast down slightly.

Conditions still deteriorate locally during the afternoon hours on Monday, with the heaviest rain and wind expected for Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. We expect 1-3" of rain and several hours of wind gusts to reach 40+ mph. Isolated gusts will be higher, and there remains a low tornado risk as well.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

