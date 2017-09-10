Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys 16 days after Harvey

11 A.M. UPDATE-

Location- 25.0N 81.5W

About 80 miles (125 km) SSE of Naples, Florida

About 115miles (180 km) SSE of Ft. Myers, Florida

Maximum sustained winds- 130 mph, 215 km/h

Present movement- N or 350 degrees at 9 mph. (15km/h)

Minimum central pressure... 933 mb... 27.55 inches

Irma made landfall at 9:10 a.m. this morning over Cudjoe Key as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130mph. For the Keys, this is the first Category 4 storm to hit since Hurricane Donna in 1960, which made landfall, ironically, on the same exact date that year- September 10. By the way-- today is also the climatological peak of Hurricane season, so maybe it's not such a coincidence after all.

This is the first time since records have been kept that there have been two consecutive Category 4 landfalls in the U.S. It has only been 16 days since Harvey's Texas landfall. Remarkably, prior to Harvey, it had been 4,323 days since the last major (Category 3+) hurricane landfall in the U.S. (Wilma in 2005).

Additionally, Irma's landfall pressure of 929 mb is the lowest for a U.S. landfalling hurricane since Katrina (920 mb), and the lowest Florida landfall since Andrew (922 mb).

The pressure has risen a little as of the 11 a.m. update, and Irma should start to weaken slightly upon interacting with more land over the southern Florida peninsula. The newest forecast "weakens" Irma back down to a Category 3 by this evening near the Fort Myers area, but still keeps it a major hurricane through the Tampa Bay area overnight.

9 A.M. UPDATE -

Location - 24.5N 81.5W

About 20 miles...30 kilometers ESE of Key West, Florida

About 110 miles...180 kilometers S of Naples, Florida

Maximum sustained winds - 130 mph...215 km/h

Present movement - NNW or 330 degrees at 8 mph...13 km/h

Minimum central pressure - 928 mb...27.41 inches

Hurricane Irma is about to make landfall in the lower Florida Keys with winds of 130 mph. As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, the storm's strength remains nearly steady at 929 mb. Irma is expected to pick up a bit of an increase in forward speed later on Sunday, maintaining a Category 4 status while hugging the Florida Gulf Coast and heading north into the Tampa Bay area.

While gradual weakening is forecast, Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane while moving through the Florida Keys and near the west coast of Florida.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for (nearly) the entire state of Florida, and Tropical Storm Warnings extend as far north as the Atlanta metro. This is the first time in history that Atlanta has ever been under a Tropical Storm Warning.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

5 A.M. UPDATE -

Location - 24.1N 81.5W

About 40 miles...65 kilometers SSE of Key West, Florida

About 175 miles...225 kilometers S of Naples, Florida

Maximum sustained winds - 130 mph...215 km/h

Present movement - Northwest or 325 degrees at 8 mph...13 km/h

Minimum central pressure - 928 MB...27.41 inches

Irma strengthened again overnight, and increased back to a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 130 mph. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, parts of the Florida Keys were already experiencing wind gusts around 100 mph, and landfall is still a few hours away.

As of now, no additional strengthening is forecast prior to the storm's landfall within the next couple of hours. However, Hurricane Irma may not weaken again until Sunday evening.

The current track of Irma keeps the center of the storm along or just off-shore the Gulf Coast of Florida as it travels north, parallel to the coast. If this forecast verifies, this will be a worst-case scenario for the western parts of the Florida coast, as the entire coastline would remain in the front right quadrant of the storm to the northeast of the eye, where winds are most severe.

Beyond Florida, the forecast cone of uncertainty has continued to shift ever so slightly west, now through south Georgia then Alabama as a weakening Tropical Storm. So with that, we've continued to nudge our local forecast down slightly.

Conditions still deteriorate locally during the afternoon hours on Monday, with the heaviest rain and wind expected for Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. We expect 1-3" of rain and several hours of wind gusts to reach 40+ mph. Isolated gusts will be higher, and there remains a low tornado risk as well.

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

