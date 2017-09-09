Nearly 500 elderly evacuees from Hilton Head stay in Fort Mill

As Hurricane Irma threatens to flood the southern states, thousands of people are flooding the northern part of the country to get away from the danger. Of those evacuees, are hundreds of residents of The Cypress of Hilton Head, a retirement community that provides independent living, assisted living and in-home nursing care to people ages 62 and over. Nearly 500 members and employees of The Cypress left Hilton Head Friday night to escape Irma. They are sta...More >>
As Hurricane Irma threatens to flood the southern states, thousands of people are flooding the northern part of the country to get away from the danger.More >>
The weekend is expected to be beautiful – so enjoy it! We will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s for Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures.More >>
The weekend is expected to be beautiful – so enjoy it! We will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s for Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with similar temperatures.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a vacant house caught fire in the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a vacant house caught fire in the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road.More >>
The American Red Cross, Charlotte and local partners are working together to open a shelter.More >>
The American Red Cross, Charlotte and local partners are working together to open a shelter.More >>
A New York City woman who was on Caribbean island of St. Martin during Hurricane Irma told CBSN says she and her friends are now trapped without a way to get off the island.More >>
A New York City woman who was on Caribbean island of St. Martin during Hurricane Irma told CBSN says she and her friends are now trapped without a way to get off the island.More >>