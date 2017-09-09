Hurricane Irma update: What to expect in Charlotte as National Guard heads to city

Hurricane Irma’s projected path has shifted greatly in recent days, but National Guard personnel will deploy to Charlotte and other areas of the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday, as the storm is still expected to impact North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.More >>
Hurricane Irma’s projected path has shifted greatly in recent days, but National Guard personnel will deploy to Charlotte and other areas of the state, Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday, as the storm is still expected to impact North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a vacant house caught fire in the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a vacant house caught fire in the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road.More >>
The American Red Cross, Charlotte and local partners are working together to open a shelter.More >>
The American Red Cross, Charlotte and local partners are working together to open a shelter.More >>
That question is consuming countless people as they load up their cars and head north to escape Hurricane Irma’s wrath.More >>
That question is consuming countless people as they load up their cars and head north to escape Hurricane Irma’s wrath.More >>
It had Luke Kuechly on it as an example of how to dress for the game; the literal “poster child” of the proper equipment players can wear.More >>
It had Luke Kuechly on it as an example of how to dress for the game; the literal “poster child” of the proper equipment players can wear.More >>