Charlotte to open shelter for out-of-state Hurricane Irma evacuees

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The American Red Cross, Charlotte and local partners are working together to open a shelter for out-of-state refugees escaping Hurricane Irma. 

The shelter will be located at J.M. Alexander Middle School on Hambright Road in Huntersville.

It is set to open today at 5 p.m. The shelter is equipped to accommodate evacuees with special needs and ones with pets.

The shelter will be for out-of-state refugees escaping the path of Hurricane Irma. 

The other local partners providing assistance during the sheltering operation include:

  • Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition
  • Mecklenburg EMS Agency – Medic
  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control
  • Huntersville Police Department
  • Charlotte Fire Department
  • Huntersville Fire Department

