Fire sparks at vacant east Charlotte home

No one was injured in an east Charlotte fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a two-story vacant house caught fire in the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road.

Crews said the fire occurred at the sight of a camp ground.

Twenty-three firefighters controlled the blaze in 40 minutes, the fire department said.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.