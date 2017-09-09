Fire sparks at vacant east Charlotte home - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire sparks at vacant east Charlotte home

Jordan Sawyers | WBTV Jordan Sawyers | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured in an east Charlotte fire Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, a two-story vacant house caught fire in the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road. 

Crews said the fire occurred at the sight of a camp ground. 

Twenty-three firefighters controlled the blaze in 40 minutes, the fire department said. 

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly