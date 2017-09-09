WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper to provide update on Hurricane Irma

North Carolina Gov. Cooper is expected to speak at a briefing regarding the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday.The National Hurricane Center is calling Irma “potentially catastrophic.”

The state of emergency remains in effect for North Carolina, Gov. Cooper and state officials said during a noon press conference Friday regarding the state's preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma.

"We still need to be prepared," Cooper said Friday, adding that emergency crews will continue to be ready for whatever the storm may deliver. "The State of emergency is still in effect and will remain so until the storm has passed," Cooper said, acknowledging that the storm can affect any part of the state.

Emergency crews say they are prepared to engage in "mass sheltering and feeding operations."

The governor wants residents to also be prepared with emergency kits and planned emergency routes. Readync.org will have emergency management information, storm preparation information and information on state roads as updates come in.

