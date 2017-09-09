Police: One shot in northwest Charlotte

One person was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred on Maribel Avenue and Hildebrand Street off of Beatties Ford Road around 3:08 a.m. Police said a person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

MEDIC took the victim to the hospital, CMPD said. Officers did not release any information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Police have not said whether anyone has been arrested.

