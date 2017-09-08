Trinity Partners turns loss into action

This has been such a rewarding experience, highlighting people touched by pancreatic cancer.

We’ve been meeting survivors, volunteers, and families who know how tough pancreatic cancer is on those affected by the disease. Through their loss, they are moved to take action.

To Wage Hope against a disease that, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Tonight, on the eve of PurpleStride, the Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer, we’re focusing on a local commercial real estate company that has been deeply touched pancreatic cancer.

Trinity Partners’ team is the top fundraiser for PurpleStride and has raised over $45,000.00 to go toward research, patient care, and community awareness.

Watch here to understand why they walk.

PurpleStride kicks off with registration at 7:00 a.m. with the opening ceremonies 8:00 a.m.

