Check out these N Charlotte Toyota tailgating tips

Football season has arrived! Break out your team jersey and fire up the grill – fall is the perfect time to tailgate for football, whether it’s at a professional or college level. And to help you make the most of your weekends, Toyota of N Charlotte has tailgating tips for you! Check it out.

Make tailgating fun and stress-free with our tips

Tip #1: Pick your tailgating spot carefully. You want to choose a spot that’s close to the stadium, but not too close – after all, the closer you are to the exit, the easier it will be to get out when the game is over and everyone is leaving. Also, our N Charlotte Toyota dealership recommends taking a look around your spot before you commit. If it seems too rowdy, you may want to consider moving elsewhere (unless rowdy is what you’re looking for).

Tip #2: Prep the night before. Prepare for tailgating the night before. Pack your vehicle carefully (make sure to leave a clear line of sight out the back) and if you’re going to be towing, ensure your vehicle is ready to tow and your trailer is hitched properly. Know what route you’re going to take to get to the stadium as well as an alternate in case of traffic, and check the weather so you know how to dress and whether or not you’ll need rain gear. Finally, make a list of all of your tailgating supplies and check it as you pack the car so you’re not stuck without something vital when you arrive at the game.

Tip #3: Follow food safety rules. Always follow food safety rules when tailgating! Always keep cooked and uncooked meats separate, and be sure to keep perishable foods on ice. If they get warm, throw them out – food poisoning is a real risk. And be careful with the grill – set it up a good distance from your car and be sure to keep an eye on kids playing around it.

Tip #4: Never drink and drive. Period. There’s no excuse – get a designated driver, or call for an Uber to get you home. You should never get behind the wheel after having an alcoholic beverage.

Tip #5: Keep an eye on kids while you pregame. Tailgates can be busy, loud, and rowdy, so if you’re bringing your little ones along, be sure to keep a close eye on them. Practice the buddy system if you leave your designated spot and don’t let them sit in the car alone – it’s too easy for them to accidentally lock themselves in.

Tip #6: Lock up! Be sure you lock up your car and all of your gear before going into the stadium, and know exactly where you’re keeping your keys. You should also make a mental note (or a phone note) of where your car is so you can quickly find it after the game.

Take a new N Charlotte Toyota to the games this season

Ready to hit the road for tailgating? Come on down to Toyota of N Charlotte and check out the great trucks we’ve got for the gig. We’re open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 in Huntersville.

Return Home