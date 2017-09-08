Dozens of carriage horses from coast evacuating to Monroe after threat of Irma

A carriage tour company in Monroe is now a temporary home to more than 50 carriage horses who've been evacuated from the coastal towns of Savannah and Charleston ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Friday afternoon, two trailers pulled into Bridger Medlin's farm on the outskirts of Monroe after an almost five-hour trailer ride.

Medlin owns Southern Breezes Tour Company that operates horse-drawn rides in uptown Charlotte. He considered the possible fate of the horses owned by companies along the coast and offered a place to keep them safe.

"We're a small family and we're tight knit. I just figured it was the right thing to do," Medlin said.

During Hurricane Matthew, some livestock were killed by floodwaters or left trapped for days in standing water.

Medlin said he's more than willing to do what he can to spare other owners and horses that same fate.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.