Sept Day 8: High school football team supports 10-year-old girl fighting cancer

Sept Day 8: High School Football Team Adopts 10-year-old Girl

“Leukemia was the furthest thing from my mind at her appointment two weeks ago," the email began. "When the doctors came in and said it… I don’t know. Everything stopped. And then it started up again really fast and has been a roller coaster ever since.”

Eva Bailey, from Rock Hill, was diagnosed on August 23rd. She was sitting in a room on the 11th floor of Levine Children's Hospital on September 1st.

“I saw your Facebook live, touring the cancer clinic,” her mom Aimee wrote. “You were close to where we were and I wanted to come tell you Eva’s story. It just felt whirlwind, and I thought saying it out loud it might help me find grounding. But we couldn’t get to where you were. Eva was unable to walk. She has spinal compression fractures. That’s why I’m emailing you instead.”

Think about that change in perspective for Eva: She went from about to start 5th grade, to lying in a hospital bed wondering about her leukemia treatments.

That's a lot for a 10-year-old to handle.

It's why pictures like this are a joy.

The kicker for the football team at Clover High School in York County heard about Eva and said he wanted to raise money for her. Then, he got his whole team in on it. They all went to visit her soon after she was admitted to the hospital.

The kicker’s name is Nick Sciba. He's asking people to pledge a dollar or two for each kick he makes for each game throughout the season (This concept for a fundraiser has in the past, helped another one of our #MollysKids from the area, Alex Lamparter.)

Find Nick’s pledge page and more on how he's “Kicking it for Cancer” here >> http://tinyurl.com/KickItCancerMKs

Friday at 11pm, we’ll be yelling about our Football Friday Night show that starts after the news is over (11:25pm).

My heart will be thinking about this team, and this little girl.

-Molly

#SeptDay8

