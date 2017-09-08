Four drug related arrests made in Lincoln County

A follow up investigation resulted in the arrest of four people and seizure of drugs in Lincolnton.

Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a pistol were found at a residence near the 1200 block of Betterbrook Lane. The follow up was a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Brandon Keith Maynor, 30, Dakota Brett Hull, 23, Richard Harlond Fuller, 25, and Savanna Nicole Tennant, 24, faces various drug related charges.

Two others were arrested last month at the same residence. Lincoln County detectives say the residence has been the center of multiple ongoing drug investigations and more than a dozen arrests over the past two years.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

Maynor was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hull was charged with one felony of possession of schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fuller was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tennant was charged with one felony count of possession of schedule II controlled substances.

