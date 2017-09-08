Old Fort man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana - | WBTV Charlotte

Old Fort man charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana

Elliot Lontrel Young, 38, was charged by McDowell County police for drug related offenses. 

Young, a registered sex offender, was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana in addition to intent to sell and deliver marijuana. 

Officers searched Young's home August 30. They found .6 gram of cocaine and 2.6 grams of marijuana. 

