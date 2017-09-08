Felony drug arrest made in Iredell County, more expected

A narcotics investigation Wednesday uncovered a marijuana shipping and distributing operation in Iredell County, deputies say.

David Allen Smith, 40, faces numerous charges in connection with the discoveries made from search warrants and surveillance operations.

The search at 149 Travis Loop Road in Statesville took place two months after the investigation was opened, when a narcotics investigator seized 20 pounds of marijuana. The box was intercepted during its delivery to a resident in Iredell County, according to deputies.

Smith faces charges of felony trafficking of marijuana by possession, felony conspiracy to traffic marijuana by possession, transport and delivery.

A felony warrant is out for the arrest of Ailon See of Catawba County for conspiracy to traffic marijuana by possession, transport and delivery.

More arrests are anticipated, according to the he Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

