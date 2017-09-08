Fort Mill hotel taking in 400 Hurricane Irma evacuees

The Heritage Conference center in Fort Mill is opening its doors to 405 evacuees from Hilton Head Island.

The evacuees are residents of a retirement community, The Cypress of Hilton Head, who left Friday morning. The evacuation follows Governor Henry McMaster's declaration of a state of emergency in South Carolina, after Hurricane Irma's path was predicted to hit the coast.

Heritage also housed evacuees when Hurricane Matthew hit the east coast.

“Last year we welcomed 385 Cypress members in October. They stayed for 11 days and became our friends. Now nearly a year later, we are geared up, and our staff is ready to welcome them back. It feels like a family reunion,” says Erika Robinson, general manager at Heritage.

The hotel will provide food and entertainment to the retirees.

