Track the tropics on your mobile device

The WBTV First Alert Weather team wants to help you stay informed throughout the hurricane season.

One of the ways you can be prepared before and during the storms is by downloading the WBTV First Alert Weather app.

One of the unique features our First Alert Weather app brings are Tropic Tracks.

Setting up the Tropic Tracks layer can be done in three easy steps!

Step one: Tap the "Radar" icon at the bottom of the app.

Step two: Select the layers feature in the bottom right-hand corner of the app screen.

Step three: Select the "Tropic Tracks" icon. Having this feature on will allow you to see the path of the storm, wherever you are.

You're done! The WBTV First Alert Weather team is on your side throughout hurricane season for your certified most accurate forecast.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All right reserved.