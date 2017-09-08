Driver killed in York County crash

A 47-year-old driver was killed in a crash in York County Friday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on SC 72, about 3 miles south of Rock Hill.

The victim was driving a 2006 Acura SUV when they crossed the center line, overcorrected and struck a tree.

The driver died on scene, officials say.

No names have been released.

