Man shot, killed in Rock Hill identified

A man shot and killed in Rock Hill Thursday night has been identified by the York County coroner as 28-year-old Ladarrus Crawford.

Rock Hill police say they were called to a shooting at a building near the 800 block of Lucas Street around 9 p.m.

They arrived to find Crawford dead on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Crawford's death marks the 4th homicide of the year for Rock Hill.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

