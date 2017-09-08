Man shot, killed in Rock Hill identified

We’ve been meeting survivors, volunteers, and families who know how tough pancreatic cancer is on those affected by the disease. Through their loss, they are moved to take action.More >>
We’ve been meeting survivors, volunteers, and families who know how tough pancreatic cancer is on those affected by the disease. Through their loss, they are moved to take action.More >>
Project LIFT is to end soon as funding will run out. There are talks to find the money to continue parts of the program.More >>
Project LIFT is to end soon as funding will run out. There are talks to find the money to continue parts of the program.More >>
Basically, the whole track has shifted slightly west, and the current intensity forecast now keeps Irma a Category 1 hurricane through Tuesday morning, right over the mountains of southwestern North Carolina.More >>
Basically, the whole track has shifted slightly west, and the current intensity forecast now keeps Irma a Category 1 hurricane through Tuesday morning, right over the mountains of southwestern North Carolina.More >>
While not letting their guard down, some local emergency officials say it now appears that the piedmont may not be feeling the full force of Hurricane Irma, based on the latest projected path for the storm.More >>
While not letting their guard down, some local emergency officials say it now appears that the piedmont may not be feeling the full force of Hurricane Irma, based on the latest projected path for the storm.More >>
The shooting happened along the 1900-block of Prospect Drive Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. This is the Hunters Pointe Apartments near W. Sugar Creek Road.More >>
The shooting happened along the 1900-block of Prospect Drive Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. This is the Hunters Pointe Apartments near W. Sugar Creek Road.More >>