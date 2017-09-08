Man shot, killed in Rock Hill

A man was shot and killed in Rock Hill Thursday night, prompting a homicide investigation.

Rock Hill police say they were called to a shooting at a building near the 800 block of Lucas Street around 9 p.m.

They arrived to find a 28-year-old man dead on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound.

The man's identity will be released after being positively confirmed by the York County Coroner's Office.

The man's death marks the 4th homicide of the year for Rock Hill.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321..

