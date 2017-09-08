Missing 90-year-old Charlotte man found

A Charlotte man who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive issue and was reported missing Thursday night was found Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 90-year-old Joseph Lane Rand left his home on Windsor Drive Thursday, driving to an unknown destination.

"Rand has not returned home at this time and his whereabouts are unknown," police said Friday.

Officers said Rand was last seen driving a blue 2008 four-door Saturn Aura, with NC tag WRA-1854 on Thursday. On Friday, Rand rented a silver 2017 four-door Hyundai Elantra, with Delaware tag #187138, police said. He was last seen traveling south on Interstate 85 around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to CMPD.

CMPD tweeted that Rand was found Saturday morning and was being reunited with his family.

Update: Mr. Rand was located this morning in the South Division and is in the process of being reunited with his family. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 9, 2017

He is believed to have a black and white Terrier named "Buddy" with him.

Rand is described as being around 6'0" and 200 pounds with gray eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

