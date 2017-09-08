Charlotte man with dog reported missing

A Charlotte man believed to be suffering from a cognitive issue is missing and there is some concern for his safety.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Joseph Lane Rand left his home on Windsor Drive Thursday, driving to an unknown destination.

"Rand has not returned home at this time and his whereabouts are unknown," police said Friday.

Rand was last seen driving a blue 2008 4-door Saturn Aura with NC license plate WRA-1854. He is believed to have a black and white Terrier named "Buddy" with him.

Rand is described as being around 6'0" and 200 pounds with gray eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

